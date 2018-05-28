Veteran wants Americans to remember that "freedom isn't free"

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) - Mid-Michigan honors our nation's fallen service-members at several events across the area.

Meridian Township celebrated Memorial Day with their 24th Annual Service at Glendale Cemetery.

One Vietnam War veteran says Memorial Day is more than just a day off of work, he says it's a time for all Americans to remember that freedom isn't free.

'I’m just afraid a lot of people in this country don't appreciate the freedom they have,” said Vietnam War veteran Robert Wing-Proctor.

Wing-Proctor says when he came back to America, the reaction was not what he expected.

"The American public's attitude toward us when we came back from Vietnam was not good at all. In fact, when I came back I thought I’d never put on another uniform,” said Wing-Proctor.

But Wing-Proctor says it's different now and he's thankful he decided to serve again in the National Guard.

"It’s encouraging to see how people's attitudes have changed towards us,” said Wing-Proctor.

Meridian Township Clerk Brett Dreyfus organized this event. He says to see everyone come together is encouraging for the community.

“In times where we don't know where to put our trust and faith, we can know that we can have 100 percent faith in those people who have served for us to give us our liberties today,” said Dreyfus.

Wing-Proctor says it's important for everyone to know to meaning behind today: to celebrate, honor, and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country.

"I saw a lot of guys die and I think it's very important that we remember those who've given their lives,” said Wing-Proctor.