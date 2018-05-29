Sports

6 Sports at 6 May 29

By:

Posted: May 29, 2018 06:32 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2018 06:32 PM EDT

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Top game highlights, scores and more with 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local