Big Race - Indy

Cannon blast opens the gates at Indy 500

Posted: May 27, 2018 06:36 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2018 09:42 AM EDT

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) -- Gates officially opened up for fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fans were signaled at 6 a.m. by the blasting of the cannons. 

Check out the video above for more from Joe Melillo!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local