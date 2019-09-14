Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Hispanic Heritage Month
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
New study shows one in three Michigan Residents have obesity
Top Stories
SCAM ALERT: Lansing business owner warns community
Singer Eddie Money dies at 70.
This Morning: The haunting begins as Jackson’s Underworld opens for season
Broadway cast serves Lansing community
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
The Big Game
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Twins-Indians play 2; Greinke starts for Astros
Top Stories
Rizzo’s slam among 5 Cubs homers, Chicago rips Bucs 17-8
Top Stories
Yanks’ Boone ‘optimistic’ about injured Encarnación, Sánchez
Kevin Chappell shoots 11-under 59 at The Greenbrier
Livingston retires after 15 NBA seasons and major comeback
AP sources: Feds probe sex abuse in Olympic organizations
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
5th Quarter Sports September 13
5th Quarter 2019
Posted:
Sep 13, 2019 / 11:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2019 / 11:35 PM EDT