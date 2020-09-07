5th Quarter Sports September 4

5th Quarter 2020
Posted:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In this week’s edition of the 5th Quarter, 6 Sports Director Audrey Dahlgren, anchor Nick Mantas and reporter Alex Sims are catching you up n a busy week for high school fall sports.

An about-face by Governor Gretchen Whitmer has cleared the way for high school football and other fall sports to return.

While that’s good news for players and fans, what does it mean for the schools?

Plus, meet a hot-shooting high school golfer and the Lansing Lugnuts hit a home run with Major League Baseball.

It’s all in the 5th Quarter and you can watch the three segment below:

