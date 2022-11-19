LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan.

There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon.

Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two teams face off against each other this week at Chelsea High School.

All three games this week kick off on Saturday at 1 p.m.

A trip to Ford Field is on the line, so be sure to check back here for your final scores, highlights, and more!

DEWITT VS MUSKEGON – AT GREENVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

MASON VS MARTIN LUTHER KING – AT WESTLAND JOHN GLENN HIGH SCHOOL

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI VS NAPOLEON – AT CHELSEA HIGH SCHOOL