LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On the eve of March Madness, five mid-Michigan high school basketball teams will compete for a chance to win a regional championship.

There are four boys games Wednesday night that we will be covering, one in Division 1, two in Division 3, and one in Division 4.

Of those games, East Lansing, Michigan Center, Laingsburg, Pewamo-Westphalia, and Lansing Christian are from mid-Michigan.

Be sure to check in throughout the night for scores, highlights and more, and don’t forget we’ve got a special Wednesday night edition of the 5th Quarter!

DIVISION 1

BATTLE CREEK CENTRAL VS. EAST LANSING

DIVISION 3

MICHIGAN CENTER VS. LAINGSBURG

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA VS. GRANDVILLE CALVIN CHRISTIAN

DIVISION 4

WYOMING TRI-UNITY CHRISTIAN VS. LANSING CHRISTIAN