LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With a trip to Ford Field just three wins away, our area teams were hoping to get one step closer which included hoisting a regional title tonight.
Big Game: East Lansing 42, Byron Center 20
Final: Mason 44, Walled Lake Western 41
Final: Goodrich 24, Haslett 17
Final: Portland 21, Niles 14
Final: Corunna 56, Lutheran North 18
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 21, Clinton 14
Games that are being played on Saturday:
Zeeland West at Parma Western – 1 p.m.
Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon – 1 p.m.
Ithaca at Ubly – 2 p.m.
Ovid-Elsie at Constantine – 1 p.m.