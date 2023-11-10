LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With a trip to Ford Field just three wins away, our area teams were hoping to get one step closer which included hoisting a regional title tonight.

Big Game: East Lansing 42, Byron Center 20

Final: Mason 44, Walled Lake Western 41

Final: Goodrich 24, Haslett 17

Final: Portland 21, Niles 14

Final: Corunna 56, Lutheran North 18

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 21, Clinton 14

Games that are being played on Saturday:

Zeeland West at Parma Western – 1 p.m.

Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon – 1 p.m.

Ithaca at Ubly – 2 p.m.

Ovid-Elsie at Constantine – 1 p.m.