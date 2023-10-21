LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the CAAC Blue, Grand Ledge was looking to grab a share of the league title for the second consecutive year, but Bill Feraco and East Lansing had their eyes set on claiming the title outright for the first time.

Big Game: East Lansing 35, Grand Ledge 21

Final: DeWitt 43, Waverly 13

Final: Lansing Everett 42, Okemos 0

Final: Fowler 40, McBain 0

Final: Bath 28, Perry 6

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Lansing Catholic 6

Final: Lansing Sexton 40, Lansing Eastern 0

Final: Haslett 18, Jackson 8

Other scores:

Final: Ann Arbor Huron 35, Holt 0

Final: St. Johns 28, Alpena 13

Final: Mason 49, Fenton 20

Final: Essexville Garber 30, Laingsburg 7

Final: Richard Gull Lake 42, Olivet 7

Final: Stockbridge 40, Dansville 0

Final: Clio 46, Eaton Rapids 6

Final: Fowlerville 29, Charlotte 20

Final: Ithaca 49, Shepherd 0

Final: Jackson Northwest 36, Mashall 6

Final: Ionia 20, Lakewood 0

Final: Ovid-Elise 28, Standish-Sterling 27

Final: Parma Western 65, Coldwater 7

Final: Portland 43, Berrien Springs 0

Final: Saranac 53, Wyoming Kelloggsville 8

Final: Goodrich 26, Williamston 15