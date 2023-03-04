LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Due to inclement weather across mid-Michigan, several district championship games in high school girls’ basketball were pushed back to Saturday.
It didn’t stop a few teams in the area from braving the elements and getting inside a gymnasium to compete for a district crown Friday night.
In Division 1, DeWitt and Grand Ledge made the trek to Waverly High School for an early tip-off. Then in Division 2, Portland and Ionia meet up at Lakewood High School for the title.
FRIDAY DISTRICT TITLE GAMES
FINAL: DEWITT 65, GRAND LEDGE 43
FINAL: PORTLAND 45, IONIA 26
OTHER FRIDAY SCORES
FINAL: SPRINGPORT 45, STOCKBRIDGE 41
SATURDAY DISTRICT TITLE GAMES
LANSING CATHOLIC VS. HASLETT
HOLT VS. JACKSON NORTHWEST
PORTLAND ST. PATRICK VS. FOWLER
LAINGSBURG VS. DANSVILLE
OVID-ELSIE VS. PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA