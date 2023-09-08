LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Friday night football time again and week three saw plenty of scoreboards being put into high gear.
BIG GAME: Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Laingsburg 7
Final: Fowler 53, Perry 0
Final: Bath 49, Lutheran Westland 6
Final: Lansing Sexton 48, Olivet 12
Final: Grand Ledge 41, Holt 13
Final: Lansing Everett 27, Waverly 7
Final: East Lansing 70, Okemos 0
Final: Haslett 15, St. Johns 14
Final: Williamston 63, Lansing Eastern 14
Other Scores from around the area:
Final: Mason 35, Fowlerville 0
Final: Charlotte 35, Lansing Catholic 33
Final: Portland 42, Ionia 6
Final: Eaton Rapids 14, Lake Odessa Lakewood a8
Final: Saranac 40, Dansville 6
Final: East Jackson 21, at Homer 20
Final: Battle Creek Harper Creek 55, Jackson Northwest 10
Final: Parma Western 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 7
Final: Marshall 35, Coldwater 6
Final: Whitehall 56, Hastings 28
Final: Jackson 50, at Tecumseh 49 (OT)
Final: Napoleon 55, at Hanover Horton 12
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 28, at Richland Gull Lake 0
Final: Addison 58, Leslie 14
Final: Ovid-Elsie 35, at Durand 15
Final: Petersburg Summerfield 27, Springport 2
Final: Chelsea 35, Pickney 0
Final: Ithaca 58, Saginaw Nouvel 7
Final: Manchester 27, Stockbridge 15