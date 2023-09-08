LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Friday night football time again and week three saw plenty of scoreboards being put into high gear.

BIG GAME: Pewamo-Westphalia 26, Laingsburg 7

Final: Fowler 53, Perry 0

Final: Bath 49, Lutheran Westland 6

Final: Lansing Sexton 48, Olivet 12

Final: Grand Ledge 41, Holt 13

Final: Lansing Everett 27, Waverly 7

Final: East Lansing 70, Okemos 0

Final: Haslett 15, St. Johns 14

Final: Williamston 63, Lansing Eastern 14

Other Scores from around the area:

Final: Mason 35, Fowlerville 0

Final: Charlotte 35, Lansing Catholic 33

Final: Portland 42, Ionia 6

Final: Eaton Rapids 14, Lake Odessa Lakewood a8

Final: Saranac 40, Dansville 6

Final: East Jackson 21, at Homer 20

Final: Battle Creek Harper Creek 55, Jackson Northwest 10

Final: Parma Western 51, Battle Creek Pennfield 7

Final: Marshall 35, Coldwater 6

Final: Whitehall 56, Hastings 28

Final: Jackson 50, at Tecumseh 49 (OT)

Final: Napoleon 55, at Hanover Horton 12

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 28, at Richland Gull Lake 0

Final: Addison 58, Leslie 14

Final: Ovid-Elsie 35, at Durand 15

Final: Petersburg Summerfield 27, Springport 2

Final: Chelsea 35, Pickney 0

Final: Ithaca 58, Saginaw Nouvel 7

Final: Manchester 27, Stockbridge 15