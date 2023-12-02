LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – High school hoops season is officially back in full swing and our big game led us to Hornet Country where Williamston welcomed in Okemos.
Big Game: Okemos 42, Williamston 26
Final: DeWitt 50, St. Johns 34
Final: Lansing Eastern 77, Eaton Rapids 57
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Saginaw Nouvel CC 46
Final: Dansville 49, Leslie 35
Final: Charlotte 64, Hastings 43
Final: Stockbridge 54, Olivet 44
Final: East Lansing 67, Lansing Catholic 15
Other scores:
Final: Waverly 58, Detroit King 57
Final: Grand Ledge 56, Petoskey 45
Final: Walled Lake Western 68, Haslett 62
Final: Perry 66, Byron 26
Final: Potterville 58, Webberville 48
Final: Sparta 69, Fowler 51
Final: Maple Valley 57, Saranac 44
Final: Jackson Northwest 55, Pinckney 43
Final: Parma Western 53, Napoleon 47
Final: East Jackson 65, Whitmore Lake 45
Final: Michigan Center 47, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 31
Final/OT: Hanover-Horton at Lenawee Christian 73, Hanover-Horton 58
Final: Ovid-Elsie 56, Owosso 31
Final: Chesaning 47, Ithaca 38