LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – High school hoops season is officially back in full swing and our big game led us to Hornet Country where Williamston welcomed in Okemos.

Big Game: Okemos 42, Williamston 26

Final: DeWitt 50, St. Johns 34

Final: Lansing Eastern 77, Eaton Rapids 57

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 66, Saginaw Nouvel CC 46

Final: Dansville 49, Leslie 35

Final: Charlotte 64, Hastings 43

Final: Stockbridge 54, Olivet 44

Final: East Lansing 67, Lansing Catholic 15

Other scores:

Final: Waverly 58, Detroit King 57

Final: Grand Ledge 56, Petoskey 45

Final: Walled Lake Western 68, Haslett 62

Final: Perry 66, Byron 26

Final: Potterville 58, Webberville 48

Final: Sparta 69, Fowler 51

Final: Maple Valley 57, Saranac 44

Final: Jackson Northwest 55, Pinckney 43

Final: Parma Western 53, Napoleon 47

Final: East Jackson 65, Whitmore Lake 45

Final: Michigan Center 47, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 31

Final/OT: Hanover-Horton at Lenawee Christian 73, Hanover-Horton 58

Final: Ovid-Elsie 56, Owosso 31

Final: Chesaning 47, Ithaca 38