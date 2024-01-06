LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Much like the students, the 5th Quarter returned from Christmas break and had no shortage of highlights. Our Big Game landed us in CAAC White territory where the reigning league champs in Charlotte were looking to stay perfect in conference play against Lansing Sexton who was also undefeated in league action.
Big Game: Lansing Sexton 53, Charlotte Orioles 40
Final: Portland 55, Lakewood 35
Final: Eaton Rapids 58, Lansing Catholic 56
Final: Mason 61, St. Johns 45
Final: East Lansing 53, Grand Blanc 38
Final: Holt 76, Coldwater 55
Final: Portland 47, Lakewood 17
Final: Charlotte 49, Lansing Sexton 29
Final: Coldwater 40, Holt 33
Final: Fowler 66, Lansing Christian 24
Final: Leslie 46, Stockbridge 33
Other scores:
Boys
Tecumseh 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 39
Carson City Crystal 55, Ashley 38
Fowlerville 64, Pickney 50
Olivet 61, Ionia 29
Napoleon 48, Dansville 42
Ithaca 57, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 41
Ovid-Elsie 53, Durand 46
Girls
Techumseh 55, Brooklyn Columbia Central 33
Paw Paw 75, Battle Creek Harper Creek 56
Ashley 46, Carson City Crystal 34
Chelsea 57, Jackson Northwest 47
Fowlerville 42, Pickney 34
Olivet 36, Ionia 33
Morrice 54, Burton Atherton 3
Ovid-Elsie 57, Durand 19