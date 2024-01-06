LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Much like the students, the 5th Quarter returned from Christmas break and had no shortage of highlights. Our Big Game landed us in CAAC White territory where the reigning league champs in Charlotte were looking to stay perfect in conference play against Lansing Sexton who was also undefeated in league action.

Big Game: Lansing Sexton 53, Charlotte Orioles 40

Final: Portland 55, Lakewood 35

Final: Eaton Rapids 58, Lansing Catholic 56

Final: Mason 61, St. Johns 45

Final: East Lansing 53, Grand Blanc 38

Final: Holt 76, Coldwater 55

Final: Portland 47, Lakewood 17

Final: Charlotte 49, Lansing Sexton 29

Final: Coldwater 40, Holt 33

Final: Fowler 66, Lansing Christian 24

Final: Leslie 46, Stockbridge 33

Other scores:

Boys

Tecumseh 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 39

Carson City Crystal 55, Ashley 38

Fowlerville 64, Pickney 50

Olivet 61, Ionia 29

Napoleon 48, Dansville 42

Ithaca 57, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 41

Ovid-Elsie 53, Durand 46

Girls

Techumseh 55, Brooklyn Columbia Central 33

Paw Paw 75, Battle Creek Harper Creek 56

Ashley 46, Carson City Crystal 34

Chelsea 57, Jackson Northwest 47

Fowlerville 42, Pickney 34

Olivet 36, Ionia 33

Morrice 54, Burton Atherton 3

Ovid-Elsie 57, Durand 19