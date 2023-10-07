LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many umbrellas, ponchos and rain boots were out for week seven of the high school football season but no amount of precipitation or elements put a damper on big game between Parma Western and Hastings.

Big Game: Hastings 20, Parma Western 19

Final: Olivet 22, Lakewood 6

Final: Lansing Sexton 42, Eaton Rapids 0

Final: Portland 35, Charlotte 8

Final: Ionia 45, Lansing Catholic 0

Final: Mason 55, St. Johns 13

Final: Williamston 20, Haslett 7

Final: East Lansing 22, Waverly 8

Other scores:

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 48, Jonesville 6

Final: Lansing Everett 21, Holt 7

Final: Chelsea 21, Jackson 14

Final: Jackson Northwest 7, Coldwater 6

Final: Fowler 54, Frankfort 0

Final: Laingsburg 57, Dansville 0

Final: Lapeer 42, Grand Ledge 13

Final: Leslie 35, East Jackson 8

Final: Napoleon 44, Michigan Center 34

Final: DeWitt 60, Okemos 0

Final: New Lothrop 14, Ovid-Elsie 13

Final: Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 0

Final: Perry 14, Stockbridge 13

Final: Ithaca 26, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 7

Final: Bath 20, Saranac 14