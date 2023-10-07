LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Many umbrellas, ponchos and rain boots were out for week seven of the high school football season but no amount of precipitation or elements put a damper on big game between Parma Western and Hastings.
Big Game: Hastings 20, Parma Western 19
Final: Olivet 22, Lakewood 6
Final: Lansing Sexton 42, Eaton Rapids 0
Final: Portland 35, Charlotte 8
Final: Ionia 45, Lansing Catholic 0
Final: Mason 55, St. Johns 13
Final: Williamston 20, Haslett 7
Final: East Lansing 22, Waverly 8
Other scores:
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 48, Jonesville 6
Final: Lansing Everett 21, Holt 7
Final: Chelsea 21, Jackson 14
Final: Jackson Northwest 7, Coldwater 6
Final: Fowler 54, Frankfort 0
Final: Laingsburg 57, Dansville 0
Final: Lapeer 42, Grand Ledge 13
Final: Leslie 35, East Jackson 8
Final: Napoleon 44, Michigan Center 34
Final: DeWitt 60, Okemos 0
Final: New Lothrop 14, Ovid-Elsie 13
Final: Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 0
Final: Perry 14, Stockbridge 13
Final: Ithaca 26, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 7
Final: Bath 20, Saranac 14