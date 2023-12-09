LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Who doesn’t love a good rivalry game this early in the season? In the 2021-2022 season, Parma Western not only beat Jackson Northwest twice but also ended the Mounties season in the district semifinals. Then Northwest got their revenge last season beating the Panthers in both meetings. So when the two met once again, that had big game written all over it.

Big Game: Jackson Northwest 43, Parma Western 40

Final: Holt 63, Traverse City Central 39

Final: Fowler 47, Stockbridge 33

Final: Fowler 60, Bath 28

Final: Dansville 52, Potterville 39

Final: Mason 74, Haslett 43

Final: Williamston 45, St. Johns 39

Final: East Lansing 57, Birmingham Seaholm 16

Final: Okemos 71, Howell 59

Final: Lansing Sexton 68, Lansing Catholic 55