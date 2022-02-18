LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time for 5th Quarter Friday and as always we’ve got a great night of basketball ahead.

The Big Game tonight is out at East Lansing where the Okemos boys team is in town. Okemos comes into the game with a 12-2 record on the season. Their only losses are to Grand Ledge and DeWitt.

The East Lansing Trojans have a really good record as well, they’re 14-4 on the season.

As always, come back to this page throughout the night for scores, highlights and updates.

BIG GAME

Okemos at East Lansing boys

Grand Ledge at Lansing Everett boys

Waverly at DeWitt boys

Lansing Sexton at Ionia boys

Lansing Catholic at Portland boys

Williamston at Mason

Haslett at Lansing Eastern boys

Pewamo-Westphalia at Fowler boys

Fulton at Bath boys

Mt. Morris at Ovid-Elsie boys

Lansing Catholic at Portland girls

Mt. Morris 7 at Ovid-Elsie girls 41

BOYS OTHER GAMES

Morrice at Burton Atherton

Owosso at Clio

Charlotte at Eaton Rapids

St. Johns at Fowlerville

Parma Western at Hastings

Coldwater at Jackson Northwest

Saranac at Laingsburg

Lake Odessa Lakewood at Lansing Christian

Maple Valley at Leslie

East Jackson at Manchester

Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall

Portland St. Patrick at Potterville

Ithaca at Standish-Sterling

Olivet at Stockbridge

GIRLS OTHER GAMES

Battle Creek Pennfield at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Morrice at Burton Bendle

Owosso at Clio

Charlotte at Eaton Rapids

Grand Ledge at Ionia

Marshall at Jackson Lumen Christi

Coldwater at Jackson Northwest

East Jackson at Manchester

Hastings at Parma Western

Ithaca at Standish-Sterling

Olivet at Stockbridge

Leslie at Maple Valley