LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s time for 5th Quarter Friday and as always we’ve got a great night of basketball ahead.
The Big Game tonight is out at East Lansing where the Okemos boys team is in town. Okemos comes into the game with a 12-2 record on the season. Their only losses are to Grand Ledge and DeWitt.
The East Lansing Trojans have a really good record as well, they’re 14-4 on the season.
BIG GAME
Okemos at East Lansing boys
Grand Ledge at Lansing Everett boys
Waverly at DeWitt boys
Lansing Sexton at Ionia boys
Lansing Catholic at Portland boys
Williamston at Mason
Haslett at Lansing Eastern boys
Pewamo-Westphalia at Fowler boys
Fulton at Bath boys
Mt. Morris at Ovid-Elsie boys
Lansing Catholic at Portland girls
Mt. Morris 7 at Ovid-Elsie girls 41
BOYS OTHER GAMES
Morrice at Burton Atherton
Owosso at Clio
Charlotte at Eaton Rapids
St. Johns at Fowlerville
Parma Western at Hastings
Coldwater at Jackson Northwest
Saranac at Laingsburg
Lake Odessa Lakewood at Lansing Christian
Maple Valley at Leslie
East Jackson at Manchester
Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall
Portland St. Patrick at Potterville
Ithaca at Standish-Sterling
Olivet at Stockbridge
GIRLS OTHER GAMES
Battle Creek Pennfield at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Morrice at Burton Bendle
Owosso at Clio
Charlotte at Eaton Rapids
Grand Ledge at Ionia
Marshall at Jackson Lumen Christi
Coldwater at Jackson Northwest
East Jackson at Manchester
Hastings at Parma Western
Ithaca at Standish-Sterling
Olivet at Stockbridge
Leslie at Maple Valley