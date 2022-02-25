LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re approaching the end of the basketball regular season, with playoffs just on the horizon.
And as the local teams get close to finishing up their regular season slate, the 6 Sports team will be all over the mid-Michigan area tonight, filming as many games as we can.
The Big Game tonight is just down the road from the WLNS station at Lansing Catholic. The Ionia Bulldogs are making the trip to Capital City for the big time show-down.
As always we’ll have the scores, highlights, and updates throughout the night on this page.
Follow along below: