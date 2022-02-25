LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re approaching the end of the basketball regular season, with playoffs just on the horizon.

And as the local teams get close to finishing up their regular season slate, the 6 Sports team will be all over the mid-Michigan area tonight, filming as many games as we can.

The Big Game tonight is just down the road from the WLNS station at Lansing Catholic. The Ionia Bulldogs are making the trip to Capital City for the big time show-down.

As always we’ll have the scores, highlights, and updates throughout the night on this page.

Follow along below:

BIG GAME:

Ionia at Lansing Catholic Boys
Lansing Sexton at Charlotte Boys
Portland at Eaton Rapids Boys
Lansing Everett at Okemos Boys
Holt at Waverly Boys
DeWitt at Grand Ledge Boys
Potterville at Pewamo-Westphalia Boys
Saranac at Bath Boys
Ionia at Lansing Catholic Girls
Mason at Haslett Girls
Fowlerville at Lansing Eastern Girls

OTHER BOYS GAMES

Dansville at Fowler Boys
Detroit Lincoln King Academy at Jackson Boys
Pittsford at Jackson Christian Boys
Parma Western at Jackson Lumen Christis Boys
Marshall at Jackson Northwest Boys
Portland St. Patrick at Lansing Christian Boys
Ovid-Elsie at New Lothrop Boys
Lakewood at Olivet Boys
Corunna at Owosso Boys
Leslie at Perry Boys
Stockbridge at Maple Valley Boys 

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

Lansing Sexton at Charlotte Girls
Portland at Eaton Rapids Girls
East Lansing at Flint Hamady Girls
Parma Western at Jackson Lumen Christi Girls
Jackson Northwest at Marshall Girls
Ovid-Elsie at New Lothrop Girls
Corunna at Owosso Girls
Williamston at St. Johns Girls
Lansing Christian at Maple Valley Girls