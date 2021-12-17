5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Basketball Week 3

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday again!

The Big Game is out at Jackson Northwest where the Parma Western girls will be in town.

BIG GAME:

Parma Western at Jackson Northwest — 6:00 p.m. (GIRLS)

Parma Western at Jackson Northwest — 7:30 p.m. (BOYS)

Battle Creek Pennfield at Jackson Lumen Christi — 7:00 p.m. (BOYS)

East Lansing at Waverly –7:00 p.m. (GIRLS)

Eaton Rapids at Lansing Sexton — 5:30 p.m. (GIRLS)

Eaton Rapids at Lansing Sexton — 7:00 P.M. (BOYS)

Eastern at Williamston (GIRLS)

Potterville at Dansville — 7:00 p.m. (GIRLS)

Haslett at Fowlerville — 7:00 p.m. (GIRLS)

Charlotte at Lansing Catholic — 6:00 p.m. (GIRLS)

Charlotte at Lansing Catholic — 7:30 p.m. (BOYS)

GAMES WE’RE MONITORING BUT NOT SHOOTING

BOYS:

Ashley at Carson City-Crystal — 7:25 p.m.

DeWitt at Howell — 7:00 p.m.

Portland at Ionia — 7:00 p.m.

Olivet at Lansing Christian — 7:00 p.m.

Webberville at Morrice — 7:00 p.m.

Ovid-Elsie at Mt Morris — 7:00 p.m.

Perry at Stockbridge — 7:00 p.m.

GIRLS

Jackson Christian at Athens — 6:30 p.m.

Laingsburg at Bath — 7:00 p.m.

Jackson Lumen Christi at Battle Creek Pennfield

Ashley at Carson City-Crystal

Portland at Ionia — 5:30 p.m.

Leslie at Jackson — 7:00 p.m.

Webberville at Morrice — 5:30 p.m.

Ortonville Brandon at Owosso — 5:30 p.m.

Stockbridge at Perry — 7:00 p.m.

Fowler at Portland St. Patrick

Fulton at Saranac