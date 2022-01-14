5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Basketball Week 5

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re now into the second week of basketball after Winter Break, and we’ve got all kinds of great games ahead for you.

In last weeks Big Game, the Mason boys team smashed Haslett 76-35.

Tonight, the 6 Sports team will be LIVE at East Lansing High School for 6 News at 6:00 p.m. Be sure to tune in for that report.

While the 6 Sports team will be live in East Lansing, the Big Game will be taking place over at Lansing Catholic, where the Cougar girls will be taking on the Portland Raiders.

As always, follow along throughout the night on this page for scores, highlights and updates, plus the full show after the game.

BIG GAME:

Portland at Lansing Catholic (GIRLS) 6:00 p.m.

Okemos at East Lansing (GIRLS) 7:00 p.m.

Waverly at DeWitt (GIRLS) 7:00 p.m.

Saginaw Heritage at Holt (GIRLS) 7:00 p.m.

Haslett at Lansing Eastern (GIRLS) 7:00 p.m.

Pewamo-Westphalia at Dansville (GIRLS) 7:00 p.m.

Perry at Bath (GIRLS) 7:00 p.m.

Portland at Lansing Catholic (BOYS) 7:30 p.m.

Eaton Rapids at Charlotte (BOYS) 7:00 p.m.

Ionia at Lansing Sexton (BOYS) 7:00 p.m.

Stockbridge at Olivet (BOYS) 7:00 p.m.

Flint Hamady at Webberville (BOYS) 7:00 p.m.

OTHER BOYS SCORES:

Jackson Northwest at Coldwater 7 p.m. Standish-Sterling at Ithaca 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Jackson Lumen Christi at 7 p.m.

Lansing Christian at Lake Odessa Lakewood at 7 p.m. Genesee Christian at Morrice at 7 p.m.

Clio at Owosso at 7 p.m.

Hastings at Parma Western at 7 p.m.

Holt at Saginaw Heritage at 7 p.m.

Leslie at Vermontville Maple Valley at 7 p.m. Saranac at Wyoming Lee at 7 p.m.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES:

Bellevue at Burr Oak at 6:30 p.m.

Coleman at Carson City-Crystal at 7:30 p.m.

Eaton Rapids at Charlotte at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Northwest at Coldwater at 6 p.m.

Parma Western at Hastings at 7 p.m.

Standish-Sterling at Ithaca at 6 p.m.

Lansing Christian at Lake Odessa Lakewood at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Lumen Christi at Marshall at 7 p.m.

Genesse Christian at Morrice at 5:30 p.m.

Clio at Owosso at 5:30 p.m.

Laingsburg at Portland St. Patrick at 7:30 p.m.

Fulton at Potterville at 7:00 p.m.

Fowler at Saranac at 7 p.m.

Jackson Christian at Tekonsha at 6:30 p.m.

Flint Hamady at Webberville at 5:30 p.m.