5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Basketball Week 5

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re now into the second week of basketball after Winter Break, and we’ve got all kinds of great games ahead for you.
In last weeks Big Game, the Mason boys team smashed Haslett 76-35.
Tonight, the 6 Sports team will be LIVE at East Lansing High School for 6 News at 6:00 p.m. Be sure to tune in for that report.
While the 6 Sports team will be live in East Lansing, the Big Game will be taking place over at Lansing Catholic, where the Cougar girls will be taking on the Portland Raiders.
As always, follow along throughout the night on this page for scores, highlights and updates, plus the full show after the game.