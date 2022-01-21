5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD Basketball Week 6

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It should be another fun-filled Friday night of high school basketball around Mid-Michigan.

Especially in Ionia where the ‘Big Game’ is being played between the Ionia and Lansing Catholic boys. This rivalry has turned into one of the best in the area over the last five years and tonight won’t be any different with first place in the CAAC White on the line.



The 6 Sports crew will be at a total of twelve games so be sure to follow this page all throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights, and updates, and of course the 5th Quarter starting at 11:15 p.m.

Lansing Catholic 11 at Ionia boys 8

Lansing Catholic 66 at Ionia girls 31 FINAL

Charlotte at Lansing Sexton girls

Eaton Rapids 62 at Portland girls 21 FINAL

Eaton Rapids 27 at Portland boys 32

Laingsburg at Fowler boys

Bath at Pewamo-Westphalia boys

Jackson Lumen Christi at Parma Western girls

Jackson Lumen Christi 26 at Parma Western 19 boys

Fowlerville 12 at Lansing Eastern boys 8

Mason at Haslett boys

Holt at Waverly girls

BOYS – NOT SHOOTING

Webberville at Burton Bendle 7 p.m.

Ithaca at Carrollton 7:30 p.m.

Jackson at Chelsea 7 p.m.

Owosso at Corunna 7 p.m.

Lansing Christian at Leslie 7 p.m.

Jackson Christian at Litchfield 7:30 p.m.

Jackson Northwest at Marshall 7 p.m.

Flint Beecher at Morrice 7:30 p.m.

Perry at Olivet 7 p.m.

Montrose at Ovid-Elsie 7 p.m.

Eaton Rapids at Portland 7:30 p.m.

Dansville at Saranac 7 p.m.

Williamston at St. Johns 7 p.m.

Potterville at Vermontville Maple Valley 7 p.m.

GIRLS – NOT SHOOTING

Webberville at Burton Bendle 5:30 p.m.

Ithaca at Carrollton 6 p.m.

Owosso at Corruna 5:30 p.m.

DeWitt at Grand Ledge 7p.m.

Chelsea at Jackson 7 p.m.

Marshall at Jackson Northwest 7 p.m.

Flint Beecher at Morrice 6 p.m.

East Jackson at Napoleon 7 p.m.

Montrose at Ovid-Elsie 5:30 p.m.

Olivet at Perry 7 p.m.

Dansville at Saranac 5:30 p.m.

Carson-City Crystal at St. Charles 7:30 p.m.