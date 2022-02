LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Can you feel the energy in the air? It’s Friday and that means it’s time for another big night of high school hoops.

We should be in for a great night of games across mid-Michigan.

The Big Game is at Lansing Waverly where the East Lansing boys are making the short trip to face off with the Warriors.

As always check back in to this page for scores, updates, and highlights throughout the night.

BIG GAME

East Lansing at Waverly boys 7 p.m.

Lansing Everett at Holt boys 7 p.m.

Dansville at Bath boys 7p.m.

Grand Ledge at. Okemos boys 7 p.m.

Lansing Sexton at Eaton Rapids girls 6 p.m.

Lansing Sexton at Eaton Rapids boys 7:30 p.m.

Lansing Catholic at Charlotte girls 5:30 p.m.

Lansing Catholic at Charlotte boys 7 p.m.

Fowler at Potterville boys 7 p.m.

Ionia at Portland girls 5:30 p.m.

Ionia at Portland boys 7 p.m.

Saranac at Portland St. Patrick boys 7:25 p.m.

St. Johns at Haslett boys 7 p.m.

OTHER BOYS GAMES

Carson City-Crystal at Ashley 7:30 p.m.

Jackson Lumen Christi at Battle Creek Pennfield 7 p.m.

Webberville at Burton Madison Academy 7:30 p.m.

Ovid-Elsie at Chesaning 7 p.m.

Grass Lake at East Jackson 7 p.m.

Pewamo-Westphalia at Fulton 7 p.m.

Hemlock at Ithaca 7:30 p.m.

Pinckney at Jackson 7 p.m.

Burr Oak at Jackson Christian 6 p.m.

Maple Valley at Lansing Christian 7 p.m.

Laingsburg at Olivet 7 p.m.

Owosso at Ortonville Brandon 7 p.m.

Jackson Northwest at Parma Western 7:30 p.m.

Lake Odessa Lakewood at Perry 7 p.m.

Leslie at Stockbridge 7 p.m.

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

Carson City-Crystal at Ashley 6 p.m.

Webberville at Burton Madison Academy 6 p.m.

Ovid-Elsie at Chesaning at 5:30 p.m.

Hemlock at Ithaca 6 p.m.

Battle Creek Pennfield at Jackson Lumen Christi 7 p.m.

Perry at Lake Odessa Lakewood 7 p.m.

Stockbridge at Leslie 7 p.m.

Laingsburg at Olivet 5:30 p.m.

Owosso at Ortonville Brandon 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Northwest at Parma Western 6 p.m.

Jackson at Pinckney at 7 p.m.

Lansing Christian at Maple Valley 7 p.m.