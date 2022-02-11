LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday, and you know what that means. It’s time for another big night of high school hoops.
Our Big Game is out at Holt High School where the Okemos Wolves are in town.
This week, Okemos’ Will Young was named the 6 Sports Player of the Week because of his 24 point performance last 5th Quarter Friday. He will certainly be hoping to have a repeat performance against Holt.
As always, check in throughout the night for scores and highlights.
After the games, come back to this page to watch highlights, or scroll down to find the game you’re looking for.
BIG GAME:
Okemos at Holt boys
DeWitt at East Lansing boys
Eaton Rapids at Lansing Catholic boys
Portland at Lansing Sexton boys
Laingsburg at Pewamo-Westphalia boys
Fulton at Fowler boys
Bath at Potterville boys
Olivet at Maple Valley boys
Haslett at Williamston girls
Mason at Fowlerville
St. Johns at Lansing Eastern girls
Eaton Rapids at Lansing Catholic girls
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Jackson Northwest at Battle Creek Harper Creek
Parma Western at Battle Creek Pennfield
Carson City-Crystal at Breckenridge
Ovid-Elsie Durand
Addison at East Jackson Charlotte at Ionia
Ypsilanti Community at Jackson
Perry at Lansing Christian
Ithaca at Millington
Jackson Christian at North Adams-Jerome
Lake Fenton at Owosso
OTHER GIRLS GAMES
Parma Western at Battle Creek Pennfield
Ovid-Elsie at Durand
Jackson Lumen Christi at Hastings
Charlotte at Ionia
Battle Creek Harper Creek at Jackson Northwest
Fowler at Laingsburg
Eaton Rapids at Lansing Catholic
Lake Odessa Lakewood at Leslie
Ithaca at Millington
Maple Valley at Olivet
Lake Fenton at Owosso
Lansing Christian at Perry