LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday, and you know what that means. It’s time for another big night of high school hoops.

Our Big Game is out at Holt High School where the Okemos Wolves are in town.

This week, Okemos’ Will Young was named the 6 Sports Player of the Week because of his 24 point performance last 5th Quarter Friday. He will certainly be hoping to have a repeat performance against Holt.

As always, check in throughout the night for scores and highlights.

After the games, come back to this page to watch highlights, or scroll down to find the game you’re looking for.

BIG GAME:

Okemos at Holt boys

DeWitt at East Lansing boys

Eaton Rapids at Lansing Catholic boys

Portland at Lansing Sexton boys

Laingsburg at Pewamo-Westphalia boys

Fulton at Fowler boys

Bath at Potterville boys

Olivet at Maple Valley boys

Haslett at Williamston girls

Mason at Fowlerville

St. Johns at Lansing Eastern girls

Eaton Rapids at Lansing Catholic girls

OTHER BOYS GAMES

Jackson Northwest at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Parma Western at Battle Creek Pennfield

Carson City-Crystal at Breckenridge

Ovid-Elsie Durand

Addison at East Jackson Charlotte at Ionia

Ypsilanti Community at Jackson

Perry at Lansing Christian

Ithaca at Millington

Jackson Christian at North Adams-Jerome

Lake Fenton at Owosso

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

Parma Western at Battle Creek Pennfield

Ovid-Elsie at Durand

Jackson Lumen Christi at Hastings

Charlotte at Ionia

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Jackson Northwest

Fowler at Laingsburg

Eaton Rapids at Lansing Catholic

Lake Odessa Lakewood at Leslie

Ithaca at Millington

Maple Valley at Olivet

Lake Fenton at Owosso

Lansing Christian at Perry