LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re officially in the midst of March, and as the college teams battle it out in their conference tournaments, there are some huge stakes here locally as well.

It’s District Championship night for the boys, and that of course means the trophies are coming out.

The Big Game tonight is at DeWitt High School where the Grand Ledge Comets will square off against the CAAC Blue champs East Lansing. The Trojans are 17-4 this season and have already beat Grand Ledge twice.

Grand Ledge has a losing record on the season, however they’ve won three games in a row and will look to make it four tonight to keep their season alive.

As always, follow along on this page for your scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.

BIG GAME

Grand Ledge vs. East Lansing (At DeWitt)

Lansing Catholic vs. Eastern (At Portland)

Williamston vs. Chelsea (At Fowlerville)

Okemos vs. Holt (At Holt)

Bath vs. Laingsburg (At Dansville)

OTHER GAMES

Homer vs. Concord (At Leslie)

Grand Rapids NorthPointe vs. Hemlock (At St. Charles)

Webberville vs. Fulton (At Fowler)

Bellevue vs. Battle Creek St. Philip (At Jackson Christian)