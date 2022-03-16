LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s 5th Quarter… Wednesday?

Yes, you heard that right. With college basketball games all day Friday, the 5th Quarter is making a special Wednesday appearance, and it couldn’t be a better night for it.

It’s Regional Championship night and the stakes are MASSIVE.

Tonight’s Big Game is out at Williamston High School where the Hornets are hosting Lansing Catholic. The two teams met earlier this season for Lansing Catholic’s season opener and Willy won big, but a lot has happened since. The Hornets are still undefeated on the season and are the top ranked team in Division 2.

And tying things all together, these two squads were supposed to meet in the District Final back in 2020, but COVID-19 got in the way. So this matchup is a long time coming, and it there will be a packed house to see it go down.

But that’s just the start of the local action we’ll be following. As always, check out this page throughout the evening for scores and highlights.

BIG GAME:

DIVISION 1: Okemos vs. Kalamazoo Central (At Battle Creek Central High School)

DIVISION 2: Lansing Catholic vs. Williamston (At Williamston High School)

DIVISION 3: Bath vs. Michigan Center (At Dansville High School)

DIVISION 3: Ravenna vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (At Carson City-Crystal High School)

DIVISION 4: Saginaw Nouvel vs. Fulton (At Sacred Heart High School)