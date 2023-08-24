LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan high school football season kicked off tonight. Here are the games we’re following.

Mason and Holt:

It’s week 1 and there’s already a trophy on the line!



Mason and Holt battling for the South Cedar Street trophy. Highlights tonight on the @WLNS 5th Quarter pic.twitter.com/g2HPFgtVX6 — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) August 24, 2023

Lansing Cross Town Rivalry: Everett v. Sexton.

Nothing says high school football is back like a good ole’ fashion cross-town showdown to open the season!



At the end of the first quarter, Lansing Everett leads Lansing Sexton 8-0. We’ll have full highlights from this game and many more tonight on the 5th Quarter on @WLNS! pic.twitter.com/Z4J82lUTBO — Haley Schoengart (@HaleyPaige7) August 24, 2023

Storms have caused a delay at the game between Sexton and Everett. Vikings are up 14-7 with 8:35 left on the clock.

Storms ⛈️ in the area are starting to cause delays in a few games across town.



Right now @EverettVikingFB and @sextonbigreds are in a delay with 8:35 to play in the game.



Vikings are up 14-7. pic.twitter.com/vv6Wg4rMbr — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) August 25, 2023

Charlotte and Three Rivers square off.

Charlotte and Three Rivers square off for the first time ever tonight, but first, a delay. Due to a high heat index, the 7:00 start did not happen but the teams are warming up now and preparing for kickoff around 7:55. pic.twitter.com/jFM8HihMnp — Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3) August 24, 2023

Storms cause delay in Haslett/DeWitt match up. Haslett leads 10-7, and 8:39 left in the 3rd Quarter.