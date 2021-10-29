5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: First round of the playoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a great regular season of high school football, it’s officially playoff time.
It’s time for the already high-stakes football games to be taken to another level!
Our 6 Sports team will be LIVE at 6:00 p.m. at Williamston High School for the Big game between Olivet and Williamston.
And that’s just the start of our great schedule tonight. Follow along as we update this article with scores and highlights throughout the night.
BIG GAME:
Olivet at Williamston
Ithaca at Pewamo-Westphalia
Hopkins at Portland
South Lyon East at Mason
Ionia at Dewitt and Post
Pinckney at Haslett
Durand at Lansing Catholic
Grand Ledge at Rockford
Holt at Grand Blanc
Jackson at Portage Central
GAMES WE’RE MONITORING BUT CAN’T MAKE IT TO
Fowler at Flint Beecher
East Lansing at Milford
Charlotte at Hastings
Ovid-Elsie at Millington
New Lothrop at Montrose
Climax-Scotts at Morrice
Colon at Portland St. Patrick