LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s District Championship night for the girls in mid-Michigan, and by the end of the evening, we could have as many as 11 teams raising trophies.

The playoffs started for the girls earlier this week and there are all kinds of great matchups tonight.

The Big Game is out a Haslett where East Lansing is in town for a huge showdown. Earlier this season, Haslett beat East Lansing in a crazy game decided by 1-point. Going back to last year, East Lansing ended Haslett’s season in this exact same spot.

As if this game needed any more stakes, this could be Trojans’ coach Rob Smith’s last game, as he will be stepping down when the season is over.

It should be an epic night out in Haslett.

But that’s just where the night gets started. We’ll have scores, highlights, and updates throughout the night.

BIG GAME

East Lansing vs. Haslett (At Haslett)

Parma Western vs. Holt (At Mason)

Portland vs. Lansing Catholic (At Ionia)

Ovid-Elsie vs. Chesaning (At Ovid-Elsie)

Marshall vs. Eaton Rapids (At Charlotte)

Portland St. Patrick vs. Fowler (At Lansing Christian)

OTHER GAMES

Grass Lake vs. East Jackson (at Lumen Christi)

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Saranac (At Community Fieldhouse – Carson City)

Dansville vs. Bath (At Bath)

Leslie vs. Springport (At Homer)

Williamston vs. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (At Stockbridge)