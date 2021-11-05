5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Playoffs Round 2

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We have officially reached the survive and advance portion of the high school football season!
It’s round two of the playoffs here in mid-Michigan and we have a beautiful night ahead for football. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 30’s by the end of the night, but it is supposed to stay dry.
As usual, we have all kinds of great games ahead.
The 6 Sports team is out at Mason High School for their LIVE show with a preview of their game against Haslett.
That’s where tonight’s BIG GAME is.
Follow along below for live scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.
And be sure to check back after the show to watch highlights from every game that we were at: