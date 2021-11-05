5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Playoffs Round 2

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We have officially reached the survive and advance portion of the high school football season!

It’s round two of the playoffs here in mid-Michigan and we have a beautiful night ahead for football. Temperatures are expected to drop to the 30’s by the end of the night, but it is supposed to stay dry.

As usual, we have all kinds of great games ahead.

The 6 Sports team is out at Mason High School for their LIVE show with a preview of their game against Haslett.

That’s where tonight’s BIG GAME is.

Follow along below for live scores, highlights and updates throughout the night.

And be sure to check back after the show to watch highlights from every game that we were at:

BIG GAME:

Haslett at Mason

Mount Pleasant vs. DeWitt

(Game played at Grand Ledge due to poor field conditions)

Colon at Morrice

New Lothrop at Pewamo-Westphalia

Olivet at Portland

Monroe St. Mary Catholic at Jackson Lumen Christi

Parma Western at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Muskegon Heights Academy at Carson City-Crystal

Fowler at Breckenridge

East Lansing at South Lyon

SATURDAY GAMES

Millington at Lansing Catholic