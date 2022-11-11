LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Regional championships are on the line tonight!

As the weeks go on, we have less and less games for you, but the importance of each game continues to grow.

Our Big Game is down in Jackson where Lumen Christi is hosting Lawton.

BIG GAME: Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6

After going 0-3 to start the season, Jackson Lumen Christi has won their last 8. Tonight they host Lawton with a Regional Title on the line.



Catch highlights tonight on @WLNS! pic.twitter.com/4TVxYIZk3c — Haley Schoengart (@HaleyPaige7) November 12, 2022

Division 2: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17

Division 3: DeWitt 29, Linden 16

Division 3: Mason 49, Trenton 30

DeWitt going for its 5th straight regional title tonight.



The Panthers visit Linden with a trip to the state semifinals on the line. Highlights tonight on @WLNS 5th Quarter pic.twitter.com/CKZ4P9GbSg — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) November 11, 2022

Division 5: Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Portland 19

Division 6: Grand Rapids West Catholic 37, Lansing Catholic 7

SATURDAY GAMES:

GRAND LEDGE AT CALEDOINAa

FOWLER AT UBLY