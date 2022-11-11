LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Regional championships are on the line tonight!
As the weeks go on, we have less and less games for you, but the importance of each game continues to grow.
As always our team will have you covered on a busy sports night.
Our Big Game is down in Jackson where Lumen Christi is hosting Lawton.
Tune into the 5th Quarter tonight for a recap of the massive games from around the area. Plus, you can hear from Audrey Dahlgren who is out in San Diego for the Armed Forces Classic.
As always follow along all night for scores, highlights, and more.
BIG GAME: Jackson Lumen Christi 7, Lawton 6
Division 2: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, East Lansing 17
Division 3: DeWitt 29, Linden 16
Division 3: Mason 49, Trenton 30