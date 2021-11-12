5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Regional Finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Oh, where has the season gone?

This week is the Regional Finals for our local teams and the matchups will be spread out over two days.

In total, we have 10 local games this weekend, six games on Friday and four games on Saturday.

The games on Friday kick-off at the standard 7:00 p.m. time, while the games on Saturday start at 1:00 p.m.

The BIG GAME is out at Portland High School, where Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep will take on the Raiders.

The 6 Sports team will be LIVE from Portland for the 6:00 p.m. show to preview the games ahead this weekend.

As always, be sure to check this page for all of your updated scores and highlights throughout the night.

FRIDAY GAMES:

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (8-3) at Portland (9-2)

Michigan Center (10-1) at Clinton (9-2)

Mason (9-2) at Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (8-3) (Game played at Lawrence Tech)

Corunna (7-4) at Marine City (11-0) (Game played at East China Stadium)

Carson City-Crystal (10-1) at Beal City (10-1)

Parma Western (8-3) at St Joseph (7-4)

SATURDAY GAMES:

Montague (8-3) at Lansing Catholic 10-1)

Cedar Springs (9-2) at DeWitt (10-1) (Game played at Grand Ledge High School)

Detroit Loyola (6-4) at Jackson Lumen Christi (10-1)

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (9-2) at Pewamo-Westphalia (11-0)