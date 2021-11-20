5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: State semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It won’t be your typical ‘Friday Night Lights’ action, but the games this week are bigger than ever.
There are seven mid-Michigan teams who are still fighting for a chance to claim state championships, with only two wins to go.
It’s safe to say, it’s gut-check time now.
The Mason Bulldogs were named the 6 Sports Team of the Week after upsetting Brother Rice and winning their first ever regional title. Now, Mason has a major matchup against Detroit Martin Luther King.
And that’s just the start of the action.