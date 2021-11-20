5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: State semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It won’t be your typical ‘Friday Night Lights’ action, but the games this week are bigger than ever.

There are seven mid-Michigan teams who are still fighting for a chance to claim state championships, with only two wins to go.

It’s safe to say, it’s gut-check time now.

The Mason Bulldogs were named the 6 Sports Team of the Week after upsetting Brother Rice and winning their first ever regional title. Now, Mason has a major matchup against Detroit Martin Luther King.

And that’s just the start of the action.

Follow along with the scores and updates below:

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Traverse City St. Francis (At Cedar Springs HS)

Portland vs. Marine City (At Novi HS at 1:00 p.m.)

St. Joseph vs. DeWitt (At at Jenison HS at 1:00 p.m)

Lawton vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (At Battle Creek Harper Creek at 1:00 p.m.)

Ready to rock here in Harper Creek as Jackson Lumen Christi battles Lawton for a Division 7 State Semifinal and chance to play at @fordfield for a D7 State Championship. Don’t miss our highlights on @WLNS at 7 & 11 p.m. @Titan78378009 @LumenChristiJxn pic.twitter.com/rU984LKS2G — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) November 20, 2021

Standish-Sterling vs. Lansing Catholic

Mason vs. Detroit Martin Luther King