LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the third week of high school football here in mid-Michigan and we’ve got good games all over the area for you tonight.

The fall weather has rolled in and we’re ready for some football.

Stay tuned to this page for all your scores and highlights throughout the night:

BIG GAME: East Lansing vs. DeWitt

On the first play after an East Lansing fumble, Tyler Holtz connects on a deep ball to Tommy McIntosh for a DeWitt touchdown. Panthers lead 7-0 in the first quarter. @WLNS pic.twitter.com/faIRd2QfKK — Ian Kress (@ian_kress) September 10, 2021

FINAL: DEWITT 49, EAST LANSING 14

Grand Ledge vs. Waverly

FINAL: GRAND LEDGE 42, WAVERLY 27

Williamston vs. Mason

FINAL: MASON 34, WILLIAMSTON 27

Lansing Eastern vs. Haslett, Coach Charlie Otlewski honored at halftime.

Haslett (@hhs_football1) strikes first in its CAAC Red matchup at home against Lansing Eastern.



The Vikings stud sophomore running back Nakai Amachree finds the end zone from 20 yards out.



Haslett 7, Eastern 0 with 7:56 to play in the first. — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) September 10, 2021

FINAL: HASLETT 33, LANSING EASTERN 14

Ionia vs. Portland, Raiders girls basketball state championship team honored at halftime

FINAL: PORTLAND 42, IONIA 10

Dansville vs. Pewamo-Westphalia

FINAL: PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA 63, DANSVILLE 0

Laingsburg vs. Potterville

FINAL: LAINGSBURG 41, POTTERVILLE 8

Grass Lake vs. East Jackson

FINAL: GRASS LAKE 55, EAST JACKSON 6

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Jackson Northwest

Can’t ask for much better than this scene at @NorthwestAth pic.twitter.com/Xs3rFtROmJ — Andrew Birkle (@Andrew_Birkle) September 11, 2021

FINAL: JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI 54, JACKSON NORTHWEST 0

OTHER SCORES FROM AROUND MID-MICHIGAN

FINAL: LANSING CATHOLIC 35. LANSING SEXTON 20

FINAL: HOLT 60, OKEMOS 0

FINAL: CHARLOTTE 62, EATON RAPIDS 14

FINAL: PERRY 45, SARANAC 7

FINAL: FOWLER 47, BATH 14

FINAL: CHELSEA 41, JACKSON 7

FINAL: ST. JOHNS 27, FOWLERVILLE 20

FINAL: ITHACA 69, SAGINAW VALLEY LUTHERAN 0

FINAL: LAKE ODESSA LAKEWOOD 35, LESLIE 28

FINAL: OVID-ELSIE 23, MONTROSE 22

FINAL: CORUNNA 49, OWOSSO 6

FINAL: CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL 61, ST. CHARLES 14

FINAL: OLIVET 61, STOCKBRIDGE 8