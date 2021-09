LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Believe it or not, it’s already the fourth week of high school football, and we’ve got some great games to bring you as always.

Audrey and Ian will be out at Grand Ledge for the 6:00 o’clock sportscast for the Big Game between the Comets and Lansing Everett.

Make sure to stay tuned to this page all night, where we’ll bring you live scores and highlight as they happen.

BIG GAME

Lansing Everett at Grand Ledge

DeWitt at Holt

Okemos at Waverly

Lansing Catholic at Eaton Rapids

Haslett at Mason

Ypsilanti Community at Jackson

Marshall at Jackson Lumen Christi

Fowler at Dansville

Fowlerville at Williamston

Portland at Lansing Sexton

Lansing Eastern at St. Johns

Portage Central at East Lansing

OTHER GAMES IN THE AREA

Jackson Northwest at Coldwater

Saranac at Laingsburg

Perry at Lake Odessa Lakewood

East Jackson at Manchester

Leslie at Olivet

Ovid-Elsie at Otisville Lakeville Memorial

Goodrich at Owosso

Hastings at Parma Western

Potterville at Pewamo-Westphalia

Chelsea at Pinckney

Ithaca at Saginaw Nouvel

Pontiac at Stockbridge