LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a brief cold front rolled through, we have a beautiful night ahead for Week 5 of high school football.

We’ve got all kinds of big games across the area, and we will have live scores and highlights throughout the night.

Check them out below:

Mason 21 Lansing Eastern 7

Grand Ledge at DeWitt

Fowler 6 Pewamo-Westphalia 21

Charlotte at Portland

Lansing Sexton 14 Eaton Rapids 0

Waverly at Holt

Pinckney at Jackson

Battle Creek Harper Creek at Jackson Northwest

Jackson Lumen 12 Christi at Hastings 0

Haslett 7 Fowlerville 14

Laingsburg 7 Bath 0

Ionia at Lansing Catholic

Coleman at Carson City-Crystal

Ovid-Elsie at Chesaning

Goodrich at Corunna

Springport at Jonesville

Stockbridge at Leslie

Ithaca at Midland Bullock Creek

Montrose at New Lothrop

Perry at Olivet

Owosso at Ortonville Brandon

Potterville at Saranac

Williamston at St. Johns

Okemos at St. Joseph

Addison at East Jackson – Forfeit on East Jackson

Lansing Everett at East Lansing – Canceled – Forfeit on Lansing Everett