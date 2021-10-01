5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 6

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 6 of High School Football in mid-Michigan and as usual, we’ve got you covered with the best source for football in the area.

Follow along on this page as we update it throughout the night with scores, tweets and highlights.

Our sports team will be out at Lansing Catholic for live shots for our 5:00, 5:30, and 6:00 p.m. shows to preview the massive game between the Cougars and Portland. The winner of that game will take home the CAAC White title! So we had to make it our Big Game of the week!

Find the scores and highlights for all the games we’re at below:

BIG GAME:

Portland at Lansing Catholic

Fowlerville at Lansing Eastern

DeWitt at Okemos

Williamston at Haslett

Holt at Lansing Everett

East Lansing at Waverly

Lansing Sexton at Charlotte

Pewamo-Westphalia at Olivet

Dansville at Laingsburg

St. Johns at Mason

Marshall at Jackson Northwest

Coldwater at Parma Western

Jackson Lumen Christi at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Hastings at Battle Creek Pennfield

Detroit Cody at Carson City-Crystal

Potterville at Fowler

Eaton Rapids at Ionia

Perry at Leslie

Grand Ledge at Mattawan

Manchester at Michigan Center

New Lothrop at Ovid-Elsie

Lake Fenton at Owosso

Bath at Saranac

Jackson at Tecumseh