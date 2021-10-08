5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 7

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 7 of the high school football season here in mid-Michigan, and we couldn’t be more excited!
The 6 Sports team will start the night off at Williamston, doing a LIVE show from the football field. Be sure to watch that on WLNS or check it out on our website.
The team will be live in the 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. show so be sure to check out both segments.
We’ll also bring you live highlights and scores throughout the night, which you can find on this page.
And tonight after the show, make sure to come back to THIS PAGE to watch the whole 5th Quarter show or any individual game you want to.