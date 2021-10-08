5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 7

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 7 of the high school football season here in mid-Michigan, and we couldn’t be more excited!

The 6 Sports team will start the night off at Williamston, doing a LIVE show from the football field. Be sure to watch that on WLNS or check it out on our website.

The team will be live in the 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. show so be sure to check out both segments.

We’ll also bring you live highlights and scores throughout the night, which you can find on this page.

And tonight after the show, make sure to come back to THIS PAGE to watch the whole 5th Quarter show or any individual game you want to.

Here are tonight’s games:

Lansing Eastern at Williamston
Holt at East Lansing
Saranac at Pewamo-Westphalia
Eaton Rapids at Portland
Okemos at Grand Ledge
Lansing Catholic at Charlotte
Richland Gull Lake at Waverly
DeWitt at Lansing Everett
Ionia at Lansing Sexton
Mason at Fowlerville

LOCAL GAMES WE ARE MONITORING BUT CAN’T GET TO:

Jackson at Adrian
Carson City-Crystal at Breckenridge
New Lothrop at Durand
Bath at Dansville
Jackson Northwest at Hastings
East Jackson at Homer
Battle Creek Pennfield at Jackson Lumen Christi
Fowler at Laingsburg
Olivet at Lake Odessa Lakewood
Parma Western at Marshall
Napoleon at Michigan Center
Potterville at Mount Clemens
Ovid-Elsie at Mt Morris (1-0 FORFEIT)
Stockbridge at Perry
Ithaca at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary
Leslie at Schoolcraft
Haslett at St. Johns

