5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 7

Here are tonight’s games:

Lansing Eastern at Williamston

Holt at East Lansing

Saranac at Pewamo-Westphalia

Eaton Rapids at Portland

Okemos at Grand Ledge

Lansing Catholic at Charlotte

Richland Gull Lake at Waverly

DeWitt at Lansing Everett

Ionia at Lansing Sexton

Mason at Fowlerville

LOCAL GAMES WE ARE MONITORING BUT CAN’T GET TO:

Jackson at Adrian

Carson City-Crystal at Breckenridge

New Lothrop at Durand

Bath at Dansville

Jackson Northwest at Hastings

East Jackson at Homer

Battle Creek Pennfield at Jackson Lumen Christi

Fowler at Laingsburg

Olivet at Lake Odessa Lakewood

Parma Western at Marshall

Napoleon at Michigan Center

Potterville at Mount Clemens

Ovid-Elsie at Mt Morris (1-0 FORFEIT)

Stockbridge at Perry

Ithaca at Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary

Leslie at Schoolcraft

Haslett at St. Johns