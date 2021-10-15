5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 8

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 8 of high school football here in mid-Michigan and we’ve got some definite fall football weather in store.

Temperatures in the 50’s and off and on rain just screams mid-west football, and we’ve got all kinds of great matchups to go with it.

Our 6 Sports team will be out at Olivet High School for their live show at 6:00 p.m. The Eagles have a massive game against visiting Williamston.

And as always, follow along on this page for score updates and highlights throughout the night, and then the full show will be posted on this page as well.

BIG GAME:

Williamston at Olivet

Lake Odessa Lakewood at Charlotte

Parma Western at Jackson Lumen Christi

Mason at Jackson

Waverly at DeWitt

East Lansing at Grand Ledge

Lansing Sexton at Lansing Eastern

Lansing Everett at Okemos

Pewamo-Westphalia at Bath

Dearborn Divine Child at Haslett

GAMES WE’RE NOT SHOOTING BUT ARE WATCHING

Fowlerville at Lansing Catholic – Fowlerville forfeits due to COVID

Holt at Portage Northern

Jackson Northwest at Battle Creek Pennfield

Laingsburg at Breckenridge

Muskegon Heights Academy at Carson City-Crystal

Potterville at Dansville

Michigan Center at East Jackson

Saranac at Fowler

St. Johns at Ionia

Millington at Ithaca

Eaton Rapids at Leslie

Byron at Ovid-ElsieLinden at Owosso

Cadillac at Portland

St. Charles at Stockbridge