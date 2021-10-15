5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 8

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 8 of high school football here in mid-Michigan and we’ve got some definite fall football weather in store.
Temperatures in the 50’s and off and on rain just screams mid-west football, and we’ve got all kinds of great matchups to go with it.
Our 6 Sports team will be out at Olivet High School for their live show at 6:00 p.m. The Eagles have a massive game against visiting Williamston.
And as always, follow along on this page for score updates and highlights throughout the night, and then the full show will be posted on this page as well.
BIG GAME:
Williamston at Olivet