5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 8

5th Quarter Scoreboard

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Week 8 of high school football here in mid-Michigan and we’ve got some definite fall football weather in store.

Temperatures in the 50’s and off and on rain just screams mid-west football, and we’ve got all kinds of great matchups to go with it.

Our 6 Sports team will be out at Olivet High School for their live show at 6:00 p.m. The Eagles have a massive game against visiting Williamston.

And as always, follow along on this page for score updates and highlights throughout the night, and then the full show will be posted on this page as well.

BIG GAME:

Williamston at Olivet

Lake Odessa Lakewood at Charlotte
Parma Western at Jackson Lumen Christi
Mason at Jackson
Waverly at DeWitt
East Lansing at Grand Ledge
Lansing Sexton at Lansing Eastern
Lansing Everett at Okemos
Pewamo-Westphalia at Bath
Dearborn Divine Child at Haslett

GAMES WE’RE NOT SHOOTING BUT ARE WATCHING

Fowlerville at Lansing Catholic – Fowlerville forfeits due to COVID
Holt at Portage Northern
Jackson Northwest at Battle Creek Pennfield
Laingsburg at Breckenridge
Muskegon Heights Academy at Carson City-Crystal
Potterville at Dansville
Michigan Center at East Jackson
Saranac at Fowler
St. Johns at Ionia
Millington at Ithaca
Eaton Rapids at Leslie
Byron at Ovid-ElsieLinden at Owosso
Cadillac at Portland
St. Charles at Stockbridge

