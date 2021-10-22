5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 9

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Oh where has the time gone? Tonight is the last night of the regular season for high school football!

6 Sports will be hosting their live show from Pewamo-Westphalia to preview their massive, undefeated matchup with Lansing Catholic!

If you’re looking to get your high school football fix and can’t wait to watch the games tonight, be sure to check out those live shows tonight on WLNS.

In addition, Holt and Grand Ledge will be playing for the Jack Rarick Memorial Trophy for the first time ever tonight!

And as always, come to this article for live scores, updates and highlights throughout the night!

BIG GAME:

Lansing Catholic at Pewamo-Westphalia

Saginaw Nouvel at Fowler

Mason at Eaton Rapids

Grand Ledge at Holt

Decatur at Saranac

Montague at Portland AND POST

Quincy at East Jackson

Jackson at Jackson Northwest

Okemos at East Lansing

Perry at Bath

Waverly at Lansing Everett

GAMES WE’RE NOT SHOOTING BUT ARE MONITORING:

St. Johns at Alpena

Byron at Carson City-Crystal

Ovid-Elsie at Corunna

Jackson Lumen Christi at Dearborn Divine Child

Charlotte at Fowlerville

Shepard at Ithaca

Lansing Eastern at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

Ionia at Lake Odessa Lakewood

Haslett at Marshall

Reading at Michigan Center

Laingsburg at Montrose

Battle Creek Pennfield at Olivet

DeWitt at Stevensville Lakeshore

Dansville at Stockbridge

Leslie at White Pigeon

Lansing Sexton at Williamston (Forfeit by Sexton due to COVID)

Galesburg-Augusta at Potterville