5TH QUARTER SCOREBOARD: Week 9

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Oh where has the time gone? Tonight is the last night of the regular season for high school football!

6 Sports will be hosting their live show from Pewamo-Westphalia to preview their massive, undefeated matchup with Lansing Catholic!

If you’re looking to get your high school football fix and can’t wait to watch the games tonight, be sure to check out those live shows tonight on WLNS.

In addition, Holt and Grand Ledge will be playing for the Jack Rarick Memorial Trophy for the first time ever tonight!

And as always, come to this article for live scores, updates and highlights throughout the night!

BIG GAME:

Lansing Catholic at Pewamo-Westphalia
Saginaw Nouvel at Fowler
Mason at Eaton Rapids
Grand Ledge at Holt
Decatur at Saranac
Montague at Portland AND POST
Quincy at East Jackson
Jackson at Jackson Northwest
Okemos at East Lansing
Perry at Bath
Waverly at Lansing Everett

GAMES WE’RE NOT SHOOTING BUT ARE MONITORING:

St. Johns at Alpena
Byron at Carson City-Crystal
Ovid-Elsie at Corunna
Jackson Lumen Christi at Dearborn Divine Child
Charlotte at Fowlerville
Shepard at Ithaca
Lansing Eastern at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix
Ionia at Lake Odessa Lakewood
Haslett at Marshall
Reading at Michigan Center
Laingsburg at Montrose
Battle Creek Pennfield at Olivet
DeWitt at Stevensville Lakeshore
Dansville at Stockbridge
Leslie at White Pigeon
Lansing Sexton at Williamston (Forfeit by Sexton due to COVID)
Galesburg-Augusta at Potterville

