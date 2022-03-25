EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are officially in the FINAL week of the high school basketball season, and the Williamston Hornets are still undefeated.

The Hornets are in the state semi-final Friday night against Freeland, another team who is also undefeated. The two teams will square off at the Breslin Center for a chance to play either Grand Rapids Catholic or Ferndale in the state championship

The Williamston boys basketball team is the lone squad from the area who’s still alive in the state tournament and they will be the focus of the 5th Quarter show this week.

6 Sports Anchor Nick Mantas will be spotted up at the Breslin for the Big Game and will have live coverage throughout the night.

So as always, check back on this page throughout the evening for scores, updates, highlights and more.

BIG GAME:

WILLIAMSTON VS FREELAND (7:30 tip-off)

GRAND RAPIDS CATHOLIC VS FERNDALE (5:30 tip-off)