LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In Week 6 of the high school football season, undefeated Fowler hit the road into enemy territory where the milk jug was on the line. Pewamo-Westphalia had the upper hand in the all-time series 29-28 and the Eagles were not only looking to even the series but also make it two straight wins over the Pirates.
BIG GAME: Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Fowler 14
Final: Lansing Sexton 28, Ionia 14
Final: Lansing Catholic 33, Lake Odessa Lakewood 20
Final: Jackson Northwest 23, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 14
Final: Manchester 55, East Jackson 8
Final: DeWitt 41, Grand Ledge 38
Final: East Lansing 45, Lansing Everett 14
Final: Waverly 14, Holt 7
Final: Mason 41, Lansing Eastern 0
OTHER SCORES:
Final: Portland 55, Eaton Rapids 6
Final: Williamston 42, St. Johns 26
Final: Laingsburg 17, Bath 6
Final: Haslett 15, Fowlerville 8
Final: Clare 61, Okemos 0
Final: Stockbridge 28, Saranac 8
Final: Perry 48, Dansville 6
Final: Parma Western 21, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6
Final: Hastings 58, Marshall 20
Final: Adrian 22, Jackson 9
Final: Springport 32, Bronson 16
Final: Chesaning 28, Ovid-Elsie 18
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Loyola 6
Final: Ithaca 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran
Final: Napolean 51, Leslie 22