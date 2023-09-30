LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In Week 6 of the high school football season, undefeated Fowler hit the road into enemy territory where the milk jug was on the line. Pewamo-Westphalia had the upper hand in the all-time series 29-28 and the Eagles were not only looking to even the series but also make it two straight wins over the Pirates.

BIG GAME: Pewamo-Westphalia 27, Fowler 14

Final: Lansing Sexton 28, Ionia 14

Final: Lansing Catholic 33, Lake Odessa Lakewood 20

Final: Jackson Northwest 23, Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 14

Final: Manchester 55, East Jackson 8

Final: DeWitt 41, Grand Ledge 38

Final: East Lansing 45, Lansing Everett 14

Final: Waverly 14, Holt 7

Final: Mason 41, Lansing Eastern 0

OTHER SCORES:

Final: Portland 55, Eaton Rapids 6

Final: Williamston 42, St. Johns 26

Final: Laingsburg 17, Bath 6

Final: Haslett 15, Fowlerville 8

Final: Clare 61, Okemos 0

Final: Stockbridge 28, Saranac 8

Final: Perry 48, Dansville 6

Final: Parma Western 21, Battle Creek Harper Creek 6

Final: Hastings 58, Marshall 20

Final: Adrian 22, Jackson 9

Final: Springport 32, Bronson 16

Final: Chesaning 28, Ovid-Elsie 18

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Loyola 6

Final: Ithaca 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran

Final: Napolean 51, Leslie 22