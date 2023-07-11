DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2022-23 school year marked 50 years as an MHSAA official for Dewitt resident Raymond Barnes.

Barnes played basketball and football in high school and started officiating at the suggestion of a neighbor.

“All my life I’ve been involved in sports,” he said. “My grandmother used to tell me I used to sit on my grandpa’s lap and watch baseball and football games and have Pepsi with him. So I think ever since I can remember I’ve been involved in athletics in some way or another.”

Barnes started out doing slow-pitch softball but has added football, basketball and volleyball over the course of his career.

“Now that I’m retired it keeps me busy,” he said of what keeps him coming back year after year. “It’s a little extra money on the side to help us travel a little bit and then it’s the people, meeting the people and interacting with the coaches.”

From Earvin “Magic” Johnson at Lansing Everett to Sam and Jay Vincent at Lansing Eastern, Barnes has officiated the games of some of the biggest legends in Lansing basketball history.

“Magic I think was the big one that kicked off a lot of things because kids saw him and saw his success and then say ‘hey I can do that, I want to play basketball,'” said Barnes. “So I think he was responsible for getting a lot of the basketball going in this area to the level it is.”

As the MHSAA seeks to combat an ongoing officiating shortage, Barnes’ commitment to officiating across decades is a welcome reminder that many who get involved, stay involved. Barnes was one of 24 officials across the state who were celebrating their 50th year of officiating in 2022-23.

The MHSAA is transparent about the need for more officials and has advertisements read at many games aimed at recruiting new officials. The organization even states on its website that “with ever-increasing numbers of student-athlete participants, the need for knowledgeable, experienced, dedicated and qualified officials is greater than ever.”

Barnes admits parents are more brutal now than he can ever remember and signs of the officiating shortage are more apparent than in the past. But he also said there are reasons for optimism, especially since the pandemic.

“You’ve got to enjoy it or you wouldn’t want to do it because the parents [are tough]. But I will say this, since Covid, parents and fans have come up and shook your hand after the game and said ‘thank you for being here’ a lot more than ever before.”

Barnes will be back for year 51 in 2023-24.