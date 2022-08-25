LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — At long last, Friday Night Lights is back… well, sort of!

It’s a Thursday night edition of the 5th Quarter, and as always we’ve got an awesome schedule of games ahead.

Not only are we thrilled as always to have high school football back, but this year is going to be extra special because it’s the 30th year of the 5th Quarter on WLNS!

So stick with us not only for Week 1 but for the whole season as we celebrate 30 years of high school sports with you guys.

The Big Game this week was an easy choice, because it’s being played at the biggest stadium in the nation.

DeWitt and Haslett are kicking off for an early afternoon game at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

For highlights, updates, and final scores, check back in with this article throughout the night.

*Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted*

SCHEDULE

BIG GAME

DeWitt 14 vs. Haslett 21 (At The Big House)

8:25 left in the third, @hhs_football1 ties it at 14 after a 75-yard punt return by Nakai Amachree. His second returned kick of the game! @HaslettAthletic @WLNS — Nick Mantas (@Nick__Mantas) August 25, 2022

Zeeland East at Williamston

Durand at Laingsburg

Ovid-Elsie at Portland

Waverly at Lansing Catholic

Fowlerville at Corunna, 6 p.m.

Jackson Lumen-Christi at New Lothrop

Okemos at Mason

Holt at Caledonia

East Lansing at Portage Central

Jackson at Monroe High School

Owosso at Wyoming Kelloggsville High School

Battle Creek Pennfield at Lake Odessa Lakewood

Michigan Center at Tecumseh

Bath at Mt. Morris

Brooklyn Columbia Central at Napoleon

Morrice at Mount Pleasant