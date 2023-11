LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was state semifinal Saturday for six of our area high school football teams, who were one win away from making it to Ford Field in Detroit.

Highlights and scores from the games are below!

DIVISION 2: Muskegon 42, East Lansing 7

DIVISION 3: Mason 26, Detroit King 20

DIVISION 4: Grand Rapids South Christian 21, Portland 6

DIVISION 5: Corunna 49, Flat Rock 0

DIVISION 6: Almont 45, Ovid-Elsie 21

DIVISION 7: Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Millington 7