LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Trophy Night in high school basketball here in mid-Michigan!

We have eight boys district finals tonight, so that means eight chances for a team from the area to celebrate surviving and advancing.

Our Big Game this evening is out at Holt High School where Mason will be making the short trip with the season on the line.

Tonight’s 5th Quarter has everything we love about March. College and high school hoops with it all on the line. You’re not going to want to miss it.

Follow along all night for scores, highlights and more!

BIG GAME

MASON VS. HOLT – AT HOLT

EAST LANSING VS. WAVERLY – AT ST. JOHNS

LANSING CATHOLIC VS. CHARLOTTE – AT DON JOHNSON FIELDHOUSE IN LANSING

CHELSEA VS. WILLIAMSTON – AT WILLIAMSTON

GRAND RAPIDS CHRISTIAN VS. IONIA – AT FOREST HILLS EASTERN

LAINGSBURG VS. OVID-ELSIE – AT NEW LOTHROP

LANSING CHRISTIAN VS. FOWLER – AT LANSING CHRISTIAN

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA VS. GRAND RAPIDS NORTHEPOINTE

STOCKBRIDGE VS. LESLIE – AT SPRINGPORT