LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday and you know what that means — it’s time for another awesome night of high school hoops.
For the first time all season, the CAAC Blue boys are playing basketball on Friday night, which sets the stage for a huge conference showdown.
Our Big Game is out at DeWitt where the Panthers will be trying to avenge a loss from earlier this season.
Grand Ledge beat DeWitt by four points in their first matchup, but the Panthers have won six of their last seven games and this time will have home court advantage.
It all adds up to a big time CAAC Blue matchup that has everything we love about high school hoops.
Stay tuned all night for scores, highlights and updates right here on this page.