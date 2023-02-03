LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s Friday and you know what that means — it’s time for another awesome night of high school hoops.

For the first time all season, the CAAC Blue boys are playing basketball on Friday night, which sets the stage for a huge conference showdown.

Our Big Game is out at DeWitt where the Panthers will be trying to avenge a loss from earlier this season.

Grand Ledge beat DeWitt by four points in their first matchup, but the Panthers have won six of their last seven games and this time will have home court advantage.

It all adds up to a big time CAAC Blue matchup that has everything we love about high school hoops.

Stay tuned all night for scores, highlights and updates right here on this page.

BOYS

BIG GAME

GRAND LEDGE AT DEWITT

HOLT AT WAVERLY

LANSING EVERETT AT OKEMOS

LANSING CATHOLIC AT LANSING SEXTON

MASON AT ST. JOHNS

FOWLER AT LAINGSBURG

GIRLS

GRAND LEDGE AT DEWITT

FOWLERVILLE AT HASLETT

WILLIAMSTON AT LANSING EASTERN

OTHER BOYS GAMES

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK

GRASS LAKE AT EAST JACKSON

EATON RAPIDS AT IONIA

HASTINGS AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD AT PARMA WESTERN

LESLIE AT PERRY

CHARLOTTE AT PORTLAND

DANSVILLE AT SARANAC

LAKEWOOD AT STOCKBRIDGE

OLIVET AT MAPLE VALLEY

OTHER GIRLS GAME

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK

FULTON AT CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

GRASS LAKE AT EAST JACKSON

OWOSSO AT GOODRICH

EATON RAPIDS AT IONIA

ST. LOUIS AT ITHACA

HASTINGS AT JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI

BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD AT JACKSON PARMA WESTERN

CHARLOTTE AT PORTLAND

MASON AT ST. JOHNS

JACKSON AT TECUMSEH

MORRICE AT WEBBERVILLE