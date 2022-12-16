LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The holidays are almost upon us, but before everyone heads home and wraps up for break, we’ve got another big night of high school hoops.
The season is still young, with the boys only in Week 2 of the schedule. But as always, we’ve got a loaded slate of games for you tonight.
Our Big Game is out at Haslett where Williamston is in town. The drama in that game involves Isabel Lindo, who now plays for Haslett after transferring from Williamston, so keep your eyes on that matchup.
But that’s just the start of our action! Stay tuned all night long for scores, highlights and more as they happen.