LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Full-fledged high schools hoops are back tonight.
Last week the girls kicked off the 5th Quarter basketball season, but this week, we’re loaded with a full schedule of both boys and girls games.
Our Big Game is being played in Portland and not only is it a battle between two CMAC foes, but this will be their first meeting since March.
It’s when the Fowler girls ended Portland St. Patrick’s season in the district title game before going on to win their second straight state championship.
That made it an easy choice for this week’s Big Game!
But that’s just the start of the action. Be sure to follow along all night for scores, highlights and more!