LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Full-fledged high schools hoops are back tonight.

Last week the girls kicked off the 5th Quarter basketball season, but this week, we’re loaded with a full schedule of both boys and girls games.

Our Big Game is being played in Portland and not only is it a battle between two CMAC foes, but this will be their first meeting since March.

It’s when the Fowler girls ended Portland St. Patrick’s season in the district title game before going on to win their second straight state championship.

That made it an easy choice for this week’s Big Game!

But that’s just the start of the action. Be sure to follow along all night for scores, highlights and more!

GIRLS

(BIG GAME) FOWLER AT PORTLAND ST. PATRICK

LANSING CATHOLIC AT IONIA

EATON RAPIDS AT PORTLAND

HOLT AT WAVERLY

MT. PLEASANT AT DEWITT

BOYS

MASON AT HASLETT

MT. PLEASANT AT DEWITT

GRAND RAPIDS WEST CATHOLIC AT PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA

DANSVILLE AT FOWLER

PENNFIELD AT LUMEN CHRISTI

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT PARMA WESTERN

OTHER BOYS GAMES

CHARLOTTE AT LANSING SEXTON

SARANAC AT WELDING

GRAND LEDGE AT BRIGHTON (PETOSKY TOURNAMENT)

BATH AT CHARYL STOCKWELL PREP

OWOSSO AT CORUNNA

LANSING EASTERN AT FOWLERVILLE

SAGINAW VALLEY LUTHERAN AT ITHACA

OVID-ELSIE AT MONTROSE

WEBBERVILLE AT MORRICE

EATON RAPIDS AT PORTLAND

ST. JOHNS AT WILLIAMSTON

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

SARANAC AT BATH

BRECKENRIDGE AT CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

OWOSSO AT CORUNNA

SAGINAW VALLEY LUTHERAN AT ITHACA

PERRY AT LANSING CHRISTIAN

WEBBERVILLE AT MORRICE

LANSING EVERETT AT OKEMOS

LESLIE AT OLIVET

