LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said sometimes the best way to get back to normal — is by doing normal stuff. That’s exactly what the high school athletes in the area will try to do this evening.
It’s been a nightmare week in mid-Michigan, as countless families have tried to deal with the horrific events at Michigan State University.
It feels like everyone in the state knows someone who attends the university, which is part of the reason this story has hit so hard for so many families.
With all that said, student athletes in the area will be back on the court for some high school hoops tonight.
The Big Game is in Charlotte where the Ionia boys team will be in town.
In addition to the high school coverage, we’ll also hear the latest updates from Michigan State and how this incident has affected the sports teams there.
