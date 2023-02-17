LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo said sometimes the best way to get back to normal — is by doing normal stuff. That’s exactly what the high school athletes in the area will try to do this evening.

It’s been a nightmare week in mid-Michigan, as countless families have tried to deal with the horrific events at Michigan State University.

It feels like everyone in the state knows someone who attends the university, which is part of the reason this story has hit so hard for so many families.

With all that said, student athletes in the area will be back on the court for some high school hoops tonight.

The Big Game is in Charlotte where the Ionia boys team will be in town.

In addition to the high school coverage, we’ll also hear the latest updates from Michigan State and how this incident has affected the sports teams there.

For that and a lot more, follow along on this page throughout the night.

BOYS

BIG GAME

IONIA AT CHARLOTTE

EAST LANSING AT DEWITT

LAINGSBURG AT BATH

LANSING SEXTON AT PORTLAND

OLIVET AT LAKEWOOD

LESLIE AT LANSING CHRISTIAN

GRAND LEDGE AT WAVERLY

GIRLS

IONIA AT CHARLOTTE

LANSING CATHOLIC AT EATON RAPIDS

OTHER BOYS GAMES

HOLT AT OKEMOS

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI AT BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK

CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL AT COLEMAN

LANSING CATHOLIC AT EATON RAPIDS

POTTERVILLE AT FOWLER

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT HASTINGS

PARMA WESTERN AT MARSHALL

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT SARANAC

HASLETT AT ST. JOHNS

OTHER GIRLS GAMES

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI AT BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK

FARWELL AT CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

OVID-ELSIE AT CHESANING

OWOSSO AT CLIO

JACKSON NORTHWEST AT HASTINGS

PARMA WESTERN AT MARSHALL

LANSING EASTERN AT MASON

ITHACA AT SAGINAW MICHIGAN LUTHERAN SEMINARY

HASLETT AT ST. JOHNS

FOWLERVILLE AT WILLIAMSTON



