LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We are back for another night of the 5th Quarter and believe it or not, this is the final week of the regular season for the girls and the second to last week for the boys.
The season seems to have flown by, but there’s still A TON of big basketball games on the schedule, including the playoffs.
That all starts tonight with a loaded schedule.
Our big game is out at Charlotte where the Orioles will be hosting Eaton Rapids with a chance to clinch a league title for the first time in 31 YEARS!!!
On top of that, Charlotte will be honoring former coach Steve Ernst, who will serve as the honorary coach for the game tonight.
Another tid-bit: the last time Charlotte won the league title 31 years ago, Ernst’s father was coaching the team, so there’s some fun potential for a full circle moment.
As always stay tuned for scores, highlights, and more throughout the night!