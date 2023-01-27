LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’ve got another stacked night of high school hoops ahead of us!

The boys and girls of mid-Michigan return to the hardwood tonight and we’ll have it covered for you from start to finish as always.

The Big Game tonight was an easy choice. Pewamo-Westphalia is making the journey over to Fowler for a matchup of two rivals both sitting at 4-1 in the conference.

Beyond the rivalry, both squads are trying to chase down Laingsburg, who is undefeated and 6-0 in the CMAC.

It’s safe to say, a lot is on the line tonight in Fowler.

Follow along all night for scores, highlights and more!

BOYS

BIG GAME

PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA AT FOWLER

DANSVILLE AT POTTERVILLE

LAINGSBURG AT SARANAC

STOCKBRIDGE AT OLIVET

LANSING CATHOLIC AT IONIA

LANSING SEXTON AT CHARLOTTE

HASLETT AT MASON

GIRLS

WAVERLY AT DEWITT

PORTLAND AT EATON RAPIDS

OTHER BOYS GAMES

LESLIE AT BATH

JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI AT BATTLE CREEK PENNFIELD

BRECKENRIDGE AT CARSON CITY-CRYSTAL

PORTLAND AT EATON RAPIDS

PINCKNEY AT JACKSON

PARMA WESTERN AT JACKSON NORTHWEST

MAPLE VALLEY AT LANSING CHRISTIAN

FOWLERVILLE AT LANSING EASTERN

BATTLE CREEK HARPER CREEK AT MARSHALL

OVID-ELSIE AT MT. MORRIS

LAKEWOOD AT PERRY

ITHACA AT SAGINAW VALLEY LUTHERAN

WILLIAMSTON AT ST. JOHNS

GIRLS

MORRICE AT BURTON BENTLEY

LANSING SEXTON AT CHARLOTTE

LANSING EVERETT AT GRAND LEDGE

PARMA WESTERN AT JACKSON NORTHWEST

OVID-ELSIE AT MT. MORRIS

EAST LANSING AT OKEMOS

ITHACA AT SAGINAW VALLEY LUTHERAN