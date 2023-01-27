LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’ve got another stacked night of high school hoops ahead of us!
The boys and girls of mid-Michigan return to the hardwood tonight and we’ll have it covered for you from start to finish as always.
The Big Game tonight was an easy choice. Pewamo-Westphalia is making the journey over to Fowler for a matchup of two rivals both sitting at 4-1 in the conference.
Beyond the rivalry, both squads are trying to chase down Laingsburg, who is undefeated and 6-0 in the CMAC.
It’s safe to say, a lot is on the line tonight in Fowler.
Follow along all night for scores, highlights and more!